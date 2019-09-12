Judge: Woman who set fire to Kan. tattoo parlor must pay $90K restitution

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The woman who set fire to a tattoo parlor in Wichita was sentenced Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court.

Judge Kevin O’Connor sentenced Cassie Grover, 37 of Wichita, to 24 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 17 months in prison, according to District Attorney Marc Bennett.

If she violates her probation, Judge O’Connor said she will serve the 17 months.

This was a presumptive probation case under the Kansas sentencing guidelines based on the severity level of the crime and the woman’s criminal history. Judge O’Connor also ordered her to pay $90,500 in restitution.

On July 12th, Grover pled no contest to a charge of aggravated arson following the fire last March that severely damaged Idle Hands Tattoo, 929 W.Douglas in Wichita.

Judge O’Connor ordered Grover to pay $15,000 to the two women who co-own the building and $75,000 to the insurance company.

The $15,000 covers the insurance deductible. Judge O’Connor also ordered that Grover have no contact with any of the employees or owner of Idle Hands Tattoo and to stay away from the business.