Emergency crews respond to fire at USD 428 Central Kitchen

From USD 428…

On Thursday, Sept. 12, emergency crews were called to the USD 428 Central Kitchen at 2201 Broadway in Great Bend for what was found to be a small fire in a dryer that was quickly extinguished.

Food Service for Friday, Sept. 13 will be available in all buildings. Adjustments to the menu may be required, but breakfast and lunch will be available for all students.

Thank you for your patience and concern during this time, we will continue to keep the community informed as updates are available.