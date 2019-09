Dakota’s Deals- Thurs. Sept. 12th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2019

1. TRAILER TRYING TO TRADE LARGE FOR SMALLER.

ELECTRIC CHAINSAW FOR SALE

LOOKING FOR OLD JUNK MOWERS.

797-9116

2. FARM FRESH EGGS FOR SALE, 4 ROOSTERS FOR SALE, BIRD CAGES AND FISH TANKS FOR SALE, DUCKS FOR SALE.

792-7074

3.CLARK 150 EN TURBO WIRE WELDER FOR SALE 220 WITH CART & GAS, 10FT EXTENSION CORD ASKING $200.

3 ROUND HALOGEN HEADLIGHTS FOR SALE $5 FOR ALL

786-1945

4. LOOKING FOR A JX 75 JOHN DEERE SELF PROPELLED PUSH MOWER IN GOOD WORKING ORDER.

785-483-1722

5. CHICKENS FOR SALE, FARM FRESH EGGS FOR SALE.

620-586-8003

6. BROWN LIFT CHAIR (MADE OF BROWN MATERIAL) LOOKS NICE & WORKS WELL FOR SALE $75

VERY NICE DOG BED FOR SALE.

10 MAN TENT FOR SALE (ONLY USED ONCE)

620-617-3505

7. LOOKING FOR INFORMATION SOMEONE WHO HAS BEEN TO THE CANCER TREATMENT CENTER OF AMERICA IN CHICAGO.

LOOKING FOR CURTAINS THAT ARE 84″ LONG

785-623-7880

8. LOOKING FOR 2 OR 4 USED TIRES 205 70 15

786-0701

9. MOSSBERG SHOTGUNS FOR SALE

4 – 195 70 14 TIRES AND RIMS FOR SALE.

785-658-5704

10. JOHN DEERE COMBINE FOR SALE 2003 9650 STS 4200 ENGINE HOURS 3100 SEPARATOR HOURS, COMES WITH 930R PLATFROM AND HEADER TRAILER. ASKING $45,000

620-672-1811

11. 1974 JOHN DEERE 4230 FOR SALE – GOOD TIRES, QUICK HITCH, VERY GOOD SHAPE, INTERIOR NEEDS A LITTLE WORK.

16FT DISC FOR SALE.

620-562-7096

12. COMPLETE COOLING/FREEZING SYSTEM CAME OUT OF OLD GAMBINOS – 3 PHASE 12X12 SIZE FOR SALE.

620-791-7510

13. KAROAKE SYSTEM FOR SALE MICROPHONES & CDG’S.

620-603-6290

14. 5 STORM DOORS FOR SALE 3 STORM DOORS SLIDING DOORS 1 BROWN 1 WHITE.

PUZZLES, BABY WALKER FOR SALE.

617-0231

TRUCK TOPPER FOR FORD RANGER, 110 AIR CONDITIONER, GO-KART FOR SALE.

797-0404

FOR SALE CHEVY FRONT END OF PICKUP

282-4265

15. LOOKING FOR A 4FT BUSH HOG MOWER FOR BEHIND SMALL TRACTOR.

620-899-3990

16. POWER TOOLS FOR SALE, REGULAR TOOLS FOR SALE, ROCKS (FOR LANDSCAPE) FOR SALE. OLD RADIO (REPRODUCTION) FOR SALE.

620-282-1585

REMINDER NO TRADING POST ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2019!