Cop Shop (9/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/11)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:25 a.m. an accident was reported in the 1000 block of NW K-96 Highway in Albert.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 8:27 a.m. the K-9 was used at 2716 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 8:39 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 36 Kiowa Road.

Structure Fire

At 5:21 p.m. a fire was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.

Theft

At 9:40 p.m. a theft was reported in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/11)

EMS Assistance

At 1:01 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2103 25th Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 2:19 p.m. an officer arrested Robert Crawford for DWS in the 700 block of Frey Street.

Criminal Damage

At 2:38 p.m. a report of someone damaging the door on the residence at 1611 Park Avenue was made.

Theft

At 3:14 p.m. Great Bend Appliance, 2301 10th Street, reported the theft of a pillow from the store.

EMS Assistance

At 3:25 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 811 Grant Street 122.

At 3:54 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2100 16th Street.

Theft

At 4:37 p.m. theft of a generator was reported at 711 Kansas Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 5:02 p.m. an officer arrested Cleo E. Conners at 5210 10th Street 19.

EMS Assistance

At 5:18 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2906 23rd Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 7:03 p.m. an officer arrested Shon Rome at the Great Bend Public Library.

Theft

At 8:07 p.m. a theft was reported at 1000 Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:35 p.m. an accident was reported at 33 3rd Street.

Pregnancy

At 10:09 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1912 Adams Street.