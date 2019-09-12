Cop Shop (9/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/11)
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:25 a.m. an accident was reported in the 1000 block of NW K-96 Highway in Albert.
K-9 Use / Call Out
At 8:27 a.m. the K-9 was used at 2716 10th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 8:39 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 36 Kiowa Road.
Structure Fire
At 5:21 p.m. a fire was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.
Theft
At 9:40 p.m. a theft was reported in Hoisington.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/11)
EMS Assistance
At 1:01 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2103 25th Street.
Traffic Arrest
At 2:19 p.m. an officer arrested Robert Crawford for DWS in the 700 block of Frey Street.
Criminal Damage
At 2:38 p.m. a report of someone damaging the door on the residence at 1611 Park Avenue was made.
Theft
At 3:14 p.m. Great Bend Appliance, 2301 10th Street, reported the theft of a pillow from the store.
EMS Assistance
At 3:25 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 811 Grant Street 122.
At 3:54 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2100 16th Street.
Theft
At 4:37 p.m. theft of a generator was reported at 711 Kansas Avenue.
Warrant Arrest
At 5:02 p.m. an officer arrested Cleo E. Conners at 5210 10th Street 19.
EMS Assistance
At 5:18 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2906 23rd Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 7:03 p.m. an officer arrested Shon Rome at the Great Bend Public Library.
Theft
At 8:07 p.m. a theft was reported at 1000 Main Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:35 p.m. an accident was reported at 33 3rd Street.
Pregnancy
At 10:09 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1912 Adams Street.