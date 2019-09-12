Barton Men and Women rout Hesston

Barton Men 5 Hesston 0

The No. 15 ranked Barton Community College men’s soccer team used a dominating first half Wednesday evening at Hesston College posting their fourth straight shutout in a 5-0 margin.

The Cougars jump to 2-0-0 in Jayhawk West play while improving to 5-0-1 on the season leaving the Larks to 0-2-0 in Jayhawk play and falling to 3-3-0 overall. Barton will return home to prepare for a highly anticipated Jayhawk West matchup coming up Saturday against Dodge City Community College in a 4:30 p.m. kick-off at the Cougar Soccer Complex.

Barton Women 8 Hesston 0

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team bounced back from its first conference loss with a high powered offense Wednesday evening putting up an 8-0 road victory over Hesston College.

The Cougars improve to 2-1-0 in conference play and 2-4-0 overall in dropping the Larks to 0-2-0 in conference and 1-3-0 overall. Barton will now shift their focus to Saturday’s Jayhawk West matchup in hosting the Conquistadors of Dodge City Community College for a 2:00 p.m. kick-off.