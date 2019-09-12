Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/11)

BOOKED: John Stark of Wichita on Barton County District Court case for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, and felony obstruction with a bond set at $300,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Mark Dale of Stafford on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $200 cash only or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Robert Crawford of Great Bend on GBMC case for driving while suspended, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jason Ickler on Johnson County District Court warrant for bond revocation with a bond of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Cleo Conners of Great Bend on Saline County Parole case for failure to report a new employment, no bond.

BOOKED: Shon Rome of Great Bend on a RHCO warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $508 cash only.

RELEASED: Kodi K. Cameron of Lucas to Ellis County for warrant for probation violation.

RELEASED: Benjamin Bruce of Hays on BCDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Mark Dale of Stafford on BCDC warrant for contempt of court after posting a $200 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Robert Crawford of Great Bend on GBMC case for DWS with $1,000 bond.