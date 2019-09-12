Assist. Superintendent: USD 428’s turnover rate higher, but below state average

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Great Bend school district went through a 12.5 percent turnover rate after this last school year. The year before that it was 11.96 percent. Securing teachers has become more difficult across the state and in many parts of the country.

USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp conducted an unofficial poll from all the districts across the state to get a feel for other turnover rates. Popp said from his data, the state average was close to 14 percent.

USD 428, like many other districts, has accepted long-term substitutes and other non-licensed help to assist with filling open positions. Now it is a matter of keeping those employees with the district.

“Anybody that has not been traditionally licensed are going to struggle in the classroom to start off with,” Popp said. “We have coaching support, mentoring, extra professional development, and try to get them out to observe really good teachers.”

All the job positions for USD 428 were filled or covered in some capacity. Some jobs are handled by substitutes or those in the process of obtaining their alternative teaching license.

“If we can get them to be successful, maybe they will stay with us longer,” said Popp.

Popp added the district will try to fill positions with more permanent employees at the beginning of next semester.