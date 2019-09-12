9th Annual Kans for Kids Radiothon is Friday

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The 9th Annual Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Radiothon takes place Friday, Sept. 13. Tune in to any Great Bend Eagle Radio station between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to hear stories of hope, love, compassion, and bravery.

“You will hear interviews with families, song stories, talk with co-directors Deb and Duane Reif, and information on their 25th Anniversary,” said Eagle Radio Promotion Director Shannon Stafford.

Throughout the day, callers can pledge a donation to the local non-profit organization, which provides financial assistance to families with kids battling cancer in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, and Russell counties.

The phone number to donate Friday is 1-620-588-HERO (620-588-4376).

Tune into the Kans for Kids Radiothon on 1590 KVGB & 97.7 FM, 100.7 Eagle Country, B104.3 The Point, and Hits 106.9.