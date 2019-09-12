20-year-old Kan. man dead after ejected when truck rolls

MONTGOMERY COUNTY— One person died in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Thursday in Montgomery County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 International Straight Truck driven by Taylor Lee Edwards, 20, Independence, was eastbound on U.S. 160 two miles east of U.S. 75.

The truck’s tire blew out. The truck traveled into the west bound lane, into the ditch, rolled multiple times and the occupants were ejected.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS transported a passenger Marty Ray Brown, 52, Independence, to Freeman Hospital. They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.