Wednesday Sports Headlines

DENVER (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a 482-foot two-run homer that bounced out of Coors Field in the first inning, Chi Chi González got his first big league win in four years and the Colorado Rockies slowed the St. Louis Cardinals’ playoff push with a 2-1 victory. St. Louis had won 23 of 30 coming in to open a four-game lead in the NL Central over the second-place Chicago Cubs.

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Eloy Jiménez hit his first career grand slam, Yoán Moncada launched a monster two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3. Adam Engel added a solo shot for as the White Sox won their second straight, but just their fourth in 14 games. Adalberto Mondesi, Alex Gordon and Ryan O’Hearn went deep for the Royals on a warm night where the ball carried well and every run was scored on a homer.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Morris scored his first international goal in more than two years in the 79th minute, giving the United States a 1-1 tie against Uruguay in an exhibition game. Brian Rodriguez, a 19-year-old Los Angeles FC forward who made his international debut last week, put fifth-ranked Uruguay ahead off a counterattack in the 50th minute. Morris scored after José Giménez’s attempted clearance near the end line bounced of American defender Nick Lima and bounded in front of the open goal.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State is riding a wave of momentum, beginning with its hot start under new football coach Chris Klieman. The school also announced more than $100 million in facility upgrades that include a new volleyball arena, indoor football facility and Olympic training center.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State entered this season with more hype than ever before and then almost lost to Northern Iowa in the opener. The Cyclones know they will need to be much better to knock off No. 19 Iowa on Saturday. Hamstrung by a lack of explosive plays, bad penalties and somewhat inconsistent line play, Iowa State only scored 13 regulation points against Northern Iowa. Coach Matt Campbell says his team needs to force the flow of the game.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have returned De’Anthony Thomas to the active roster and waived fellow wide receiver Byron Pringle with the hope that they can sign him to the practice squad should he clear waivers.

National Headlines

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The Minnesota Twins have placed center fielder Byron Buxton and his ailing left shoulder on the 60-day injured list, ending his season. The injury leaves the American League Central leaders without their best defensive player for the rest of the pennant race and beyond. He batted .262 with 30 doubles, four triples, 10 homers, 46 RBIs and 48 runs in only 271 at-bats.

HOUSTON (AP) _ Houston Texans center Nick Martin has signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension that runs through the 2022 season. Martin has appeared in 31 games for the Texans since being selected in the second round of the 2016 draft. He is set to make just more than $1.1 million this season while playing alongside new left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who was acquired from Miami on Aug. 31.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) _ The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor, who was one of the team’s final cuts at the end of training camp after signing a contract in May. Taylor is likely being brought in as backfield insurance following the shoulder injury suffered by rookie Ugo Amadi in the season opener. Seattle released cornerback Parry Nickerson to clear a roster spot for Taylor.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Sam Ficken is the fourth kicker to be signed by the New York Jets since July. Ficken was with Green Bay during training camp before he was waived among the Packers’ final cuts. The Jets waived Kaare Vedvik (KAH’-ree VEHD’-vihk) after he missed an extra point and a 45-yard field-goal attempt in the Jets’ 17-16 season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Jets defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd has received a six-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers. Shepherd told NFL.com he failed two tests this summer while recovering from shoulder and groin injuries. He will be eligible to return to the Jets’ active roster on Oct. 28.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Baltimore 3

Final Minnesota 5 Washington 0

Final Seattle 4 Cincinnati 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 12 N-Y Yankees 11

Final Toronto 4 Boston 3

Final Chi White Sox 7 Kansas City 3

Final Oakland 21 Houston 7

Final Tampa Bay 5 Texas 3 (11 Innings)

Final Cleveland 8 L-A Angels 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 6 Atlanta 5

Final N-Y Mets 3 Arizona 2

Final Milwaukee 4 Miami 3

Final Colorado 2 St. Louis 1

Final San Francisco 5 Pittsburgh 4

Final San Diego 9 Chi Cubs 8 (10 Innings)