Suspect in 3-county Kan. chase faces kidnapping, other charges

CLOUD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect who is in custody in Ottawa County after a 3-county chase Tuesday.

Just after 2p.m., authorities in Cloud County initiated a pursuit of a suspect later identified as 23-year-old Michael Woods who was wanted on outstanding warrants, according to Ben Gardner of the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Deputies lost sight of the vehicle as it traveled south into Ottawa County where the Kansas Highway Patrol participated in the pursuit until troopers discontinued the chase due to unsafe speeds, according to Gardner.

Troopers ultimately located the vehicle at the Red Carpet Inn in the 200 block of Diamond Drive. A motel manager directed troopers to a room where they arrested Woods and detained two women.

Woods is being held on requested charges that include aggravated kidnapping, flee or attempt to elude, obstruction, the warrants and numerous additional traffic charges, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. The women were held for questioning in the case, according to Gardner.