Sheriff: Kan. felon was trafficking meth between Great Bend, Wichita

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest.

On Wednesday, during the course of an ongoing drug investigation, detectives were conducting a surveillance operation and stopped a 2010 Chrysler Sebring at the intersection of 10th and Jefferson in the City of Great Bend, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

The Sheriff’s office K9 Kia was used at the location and indicated the presence of controlled substances. It was at that point the suspect identified as John P. Stark Jr., 52, Wichita, attempted to run from officers and was captured by Great Bend Police Officers who had later arrived at the scene.

Stark was found to be in possession of approximately ½ pound of methamphetamine, according to Bellendir. Detectives believe Stark has been trafficking methamphetamine between Wichita and Great Bend.

Stark is being held in the Barton County Jail on requested charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Stark is being held in lieu of a $300,000 bond. He has previous convictions for theft in Shawnee and Sedgwick County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.