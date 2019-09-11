Sheriff identifies man who died from shock at Kansas grain bin

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating the death of an Indiana man at a northeast Kansas grain processing plant.

Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie says 26-year-old Angel Silas-Deleon, of Logansport, Indiana, died from an electrical shock Friday at the CargillAg plant in the Cummings area.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into the death.

Laurie said Silas-Deleon was working on a grain bin with a contractor crew from CCSGroup of Seward, Nebraska. The company said another employee is recovering from injuries suffered by the shock.

That employee’s name and condition were not released Tuesday.