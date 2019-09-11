Privitera and Seyfert earn Cougars’ sweep of KJCCC men’s soccer awards

Gabrielle Privitera and Marco Seyfert of the Barton Community College men’s soccer team have been named the KJCCC’s week three recipients of the player and goalkeeper honors.

The duo secured an equally offensive and defensive attack in the Cougars’ three victories this past week resulting in a jump back into the national polls at No. 15 with a 4-0-1 record.

Privitera piled up eleven points and scored a goal in each of the Cougars’ trio of games, beginning the week with his first career hat trick in Barton’s win to open conference play at Garden City. Netting a big emotional boost goal late in the first half, Privitera then struck for the back-breaker eight minutes into the second frame before completing the hat trick in the 77th minute. Scoring his second game winner of the week with an 11th minute goal Saturday against Western Texas College, Privitera’s one-touch pass set up the eventual game winner on Sunday with a 47th minute assist in Barton’s victory over Rose State College.

Seyfert kept the sheet clean against eight shots on frame in anchoring a stout defensive line as Barton shutout all three opponents this past week. Securing Garden City’s lone shot on goal, Seyfert turned away three big shots against Western Texas before leading the Cougars in another strong defensive effort Sunday by rejecting four on frame as the defense held Rose State scoreless after the Raiders put up eight goals the day prior against Region VI member Coffeyville.

Barton’s next action on the pitch comes Wednesday in a 7:30 p.m. kick-off at Hesston College as the Cougars’ next home game is Saturday hosting Dodge City Community College for a 4:30 p.m. kick.