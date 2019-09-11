Panther Soccer makes it three straight with shut out of Salina Central

The Great Bend Panther Soccer team turned it on in the second half Tuesday and picked up their third straight win. The Panthers scored four times in the second half to beat Salina Central 4-0 at Cavanaugh Field.

Luis Zamarripa scored the first Panthers goal at the 36-27 mark of the second half to put Great Bend ahead for good. That was followed by goals from Jamie Arellenas, Armando Leyva and Jesus “Chiny” Sanchez as Great Bend pulled away in the final minutes.

The Panthers improve to 3-1 heading into Thursday’s Western Athletic Conference match at Liberal.