The Great Bend Lady Panther Volleyball team went 3-0 Tuesday at a quad hosted by Dodge City.

The Lady Panthers beat Spearville in their first match 25-18, 25-19. They followed that up with straight set victories over Kiowa County 25-8, 25-15 and Dodge City 25-12, 26-24.

Great Bend improves to 4-1 on the season. They return to action Thursday in Larned with matches against the host Indians and Ulysses.