KHP identifies Kan. woman who died after car rear-ends semi

RENO COUNTY— One person died in an accident just a before 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Ford Focus driven b Mary M. Rosenberger, 55, Medicine, Lodge, was westbound on Kansas 96 at Halstead Road.

The Ford rear-ended a semi that had slowed to make a right turn onto Halstead Road.

Rosenberger was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver Mark Alan Bridges, 56, Garden City was not injured. Rosenberger was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.