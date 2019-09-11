Kansas man dies after crash while making u-turn

WILSON COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 2p.m. Tuesday in Wilson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1994 Dodge pickup driven by David L. Rasmussen Jr., 46, Fredonia, was eastbound on U.S. 400 at Jade Road one mile southeast of Fredonia.

A 2011 Volvo semi driven by Scott M. Gronau, 50, Pittisburg struck the pickup as it was making a U-turn.

Rasmussen was transported to Fredonia Regional Hospital where he died. Granau was not injured. Rasmusen was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.