KINGMAN COUNTY — A Kansas man avoided injury in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Wednesday in Kingman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the landing gear on a 1975 Piper aircraft piloted by Daniel Jeremiah Brandt, 42, Wichita,. did not operate.

He conducted a gear-up landing on the Kingman County Airport. Jeremiah was not injured. The accident remains under investigation.