Kan. man remains jailed after confronting children on school playground

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an alleged incident at a Kansas elementary school.

Just after 11:30a.m. Tuesday deputies were dispatched to Wineteer Elementary School 8801 E Ent Drive in Wichita, for report of a suspicious character later identified as Tyler J. Debarea, 38, walking around the school parking lot and playground, according to Lt. Tim Myers with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department.

As deputies were getting close, dispatch advised the man was in a truck and tried to ram the McConnell Air Force Base gates leading onto 31st Street south.

The truck hit barricades which were concrete filled pipes in the ground and the truck stopped. Debarea jumped the fence and ran. When deputies arrived, it was determined Debarea had a ten minute lead. The truck was found to have been stolen from McConnell Air Force Base. Deputies searched a mile perimeter diligently.

A deputy went to the school where the school security officer advised he heard, third hand that some children were grabbed, pushed and pulled. Shortly after this, dispatch was contacted with a suspicious character walking on in the 3800 Block of Webb Road where a deputy found and took him into custody, according to Myers.

After the arrest, deputies returned to Wineteer Elementary where he was alleged to have confronted children on the playground. Deputies identified five victims from ages seven to eight who said DeBarea either swatted them on the arm or tried to grab their shirt.

A spokesman for the Derby school district says staff was able to scare him away and move students inside.

Debarea is being held on suspicion of kidnapping, battery and criminal threat, according to online jail records.