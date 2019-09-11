GREAT BEND – Jan Allan Wesley, 76, passed away September 10, 2019, at his home in Great Bend . He was born October 4, 1942, at Washington, MO, to Bliss & Dorothy (Houdyshell) Wesley. He married Cheryl Keil on December 6, 1964, at Great Bend. She survives.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Jan was a driver for Sunflower Diversified Services. He graduated with the Class of 1960 from Great Bend High School. He loved Kansas Jayhawk basketball and especially loved spending time with his granddaughter.

Survivors include, his wife Cheryl of the home; one son, Allan Wesley of Ellinwood; one daughter, Angie Wesley of Great Bend; and one granddaughter, Megan Wesley of Wichita. He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Memorials are suggested to Sunflower Diversified Services, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

