Great Bend Chamber coffee & ribbon cutting for Thursday, Sept. 12

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9a.m. / Program at 9:30a.m.

Buchanan & Associates, LLC. with American Family Insurance

1201 Kansas Ave.

Buchanan and Associates with American Family Insurance offers multiple products to protect your family and dreams. We strive to provide excellent customer service and enjoy building relationships with the community. Our staff is here to work for you and make the insurance process as seamless and easy as possible.

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.

Ribbon Cutting at 9 a.m.

Visual/Mind/Behavior Training, LLC | 2015 Forest Ave, Suite 100

Please join us for a Ribbon Cutting to welcome new Chamber Member, Visual/Mind/Behavior Training, LLC, owned by Julie Stuhlsatz. Visual/Mind/Behavior Training, LLC focuses one-on-one training to develop and improve one’s cognitive ability. The Ribbon Cutting will take place at 9AM on Thursday, September 12th at 2015 Forest Ave, Suite 100.