Golden Belt Community Foundation: September update

The official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Toddler Playground at Veteran’s Memorial Park recently took place in Great Bend. The Veteran’s Toddler Playground was designed and funded by the Great Bend Rec Commission $53,700, with assistance from the Golden Belt Community Foundation $34,047. The City of Great Bend provided the landscaping, site work and concrete work for the new project. The Kiwanis Club sponsored benches with shade around the playground.

There were some long hot days for a small crew (shown below) comprised of staff members from the Recreation Commission, the City of Great Bend, Great Bend native Keith Nolte of Athco, LLC, Wichita, and Chris Umphres, Great Bend Recreation Commission.