Golden Belt Community Foundation: September update

GBCF Receives National Recognition
The Golden Belt Community Foundation (GBCF) recently received accreditation with the nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence. “Meeting the National Standards benchmarks is a rigorous, comprehensive process,” said Randy Royster, board member of the Council on Foundations. “This is a significant accomplishment that indicated GBCF demonstrates a commitment to transparency, quality, integrity and accountability as it carries out its mission. Tyler Alpers, GBCF board president added “Grantmaking is a lot like investing. We need to assess risks, weigh potential gains, diversify assets, monitor performance and operate fairly. With our National Standards accreditation, you can be assured that we’re doing just that.” The GBCF is honored to have received this prestigious award!
Upcoming Grant Opportunity
The Golden Belt Community Improvement Fund supports a wide variety of needs in Barton, Pawnee, Rush and Safford County that serve the community at large, including but not limited to: quality of life improvements; arts and culture; enhancing community destination points; charitable economic opportunity; planning and development. Favorable projects leverage matching funds for greater community impact.
Begin Accepting Applications Date:
10/01/2019
Deadline Date (CST Time Zone):
11/01/2019 5:00 PM
Toddler Playground Open at Veteran’s Park
The official grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Toddler Playground at Veteran’s Memorial Park recently took place in Great Bend. The Veteran’s Toddler Playground was designed and funded by the Great Bend Rec Commission $53,700, with assistance from the Golden Belt Community Foundation $34,047. The City of Great Bend provided the landscaping, site work and concrete work for the new project. The Kiwanis Club sponsored benches with shade around the playground.
There were some long hot days for a small crew (shown below) comprised of staff members from the Recreation Commission, the City of Great Bend, Great Bend native Keith Nolte of Athco, LLC, Wichita, and Chris Umphres, Great Bend Recreation Commission.
WAND – Women Achieving New Direction
The Prairie Godmother Fund, a fund of the GBCF, are adding a new chapter to their story with plans to offer a grant for a Barton County woman attending Barton Community College. They held a contest where women submitted their ideas for a catchy phrase, an acronym or clever slogan to name this new grant. At a recent gathering of the Prairie Godmothers, the winner of the contest was announced and the name of this new grant was unveiled: “WAND” – Women Achieving New Direction. The Prairie Godmothers are extremely excited about this new grant to assist motivated women in need that reside in Barton County. If all goes as planned, they hope to launch the new grant in 2020. More details will follow!
Giving Tuesday Informational Meeting Dates – Giving Tuesday is December 3rd, 2019!
Meeting Dates:
Friday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m.
Wednesday, September 18 at 1:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September24 at 6:00 p.m.
Location:
Golden Belt Community Foundation – 1307 Williams – Great Bend
Organizations must opt in for Giving Tuesday by October 15, 2019. Informational meetings have been scheduled to present information about this year’s Giving Tuesday campaign. These meetings are designed to answer questions and help organizations with the registration form. While the meetings are not mandatory this year, you are encouraged to attend. If you cannot attend one of the meetings in person, please feel free to call and schedule an appointment at a more convenient time.
Any qualified charitable organization in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford counties has an opportunity to participate! Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to raise funds for the nonprofit that means so much to you.
Did You Know?
At age 70 1/2 you are required to take a Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) from your IRA and 401K funds. Did you know you can gift your RMD to charity and not have to pay taxes?
The GBCF will help connect you to your favorite causes and you can make a difference in our community! Call us at (620) 792-3000 or send us an email and we can help.
Through philanthropic services, strategic investments and community leadership, GBCF helps people support the causes they care about, now and the generations to come.