Dakota’s Deals- Weds. Sept. 11th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2019

1. FARM FRESH EGGS FOR SALE, 4 ROOSTERS FOR SALE, BIRD CAGES VARIOUS COLORS & SIZES FOR SALE, 2 -10 GALLON FISH TANKS FOR SALE, DUCKS FOR SALE.

792-7074

2. 1923 BUICK FOR SALE MOSTLY RESTORED.

1952 PONTIAC FOR SALE.

640-7432

3. LOOKING 243 CALIBER DEER RIFLE.

785-227-5348

4. BROWN LIFT CHAIR FOR SALE $75.

COCATEEL FOR SALE TALKS & SINGS W ACCESORIES AND CAGE $100 FOR ALL.

10 MAN TENT USED ONLY ONCE FOR SALE TAKING OFFERS.

620-617-3505

5. SET OF SOLID ALUMINUM LOADING RAMPS FOR SALE 1200LB RAMP CAPACITY.

1 GOODYEAR TIRE 245 60 18 ALL SEASON 2029 MILES ON IT FOR SALE.

620-653-4490

6. 240 ROUND BALES OF PRAIRIE HAY FOR SALE NET WRAPPED NEVER RAINED ON.

620-786-5907

7. 2 PUSH MOWERS FOR SALE.

620-200-2237

8. 8 ROW CORN HEADER FITS L2 ASKING $200

620-562-7389

9. LOOKING FOR A HONDA SELF PROPELLED MOWER TO CATCH OR MULCH.

639-2934

10. TRAILER TO TRADE

ELECTRIC CHAINSAW FOR SALE

LOOKING TO BORROW A MOWER HIS BROKE DOWN.

797-9116

11. 5 DOORS FOR SALE, SLIDING DOORS, BROWN, WHITE, WHITE, 2 STORM DOORS, CEILING FAN FOR SALE, BABY WALKER FOR SALE, GO-KART FOR SALE, AC FOR SALE, FORD RANGER TOPPER FOR SALE.

617-0231

12. 1 TON 07 DODGE DOOLEY DIESEL WITH NEW BALE BED ON IT

4 USED TIRES 215 85 16

620-786-0129

13. 2009 V6 MUSTANG MAROON IN COLOR WITH BLACK RACING STRIPES HAS LEATHER INTERIOR 110,000 MILES ASKING $6800.

2016 V6 ALL WHITE IN COLOR MUSTANG HIGH MILEAGE 86,000 CLOTH SEATS GOOD TIRES IN GREAT SHAPE.

282-0424

14. LOOKING FOR A USEABLE DESKTOP COPY/PRINTER.

792-3640

15. 2 ANTIQUE CHESTER DRAWERS 1- WHITE WITH GLASS HANDLES $80 1-WALNUT COLOR $85

LONG DRESSER $55

SOLID OAK DRESSER $85

617-5136

16. 2 LOG RACKS FOR SALE ENDS AND ARMS ON THEM.

OLD WOODEN CHAIRS FOR SALE

WOOD BURNING STOVE FOR SALE MADE OUT OF 100 GAL HOT WATER TANK, HAS A GLASS DOOR.

620-804-0064

17. MOTORCYCLES FOR SALE

1982 GOLD WING PERFECT CONDITION 25,000 ACTUAL MILES ON IT BLACK IN COLOR $3,000

1972 SUZUKI 125 PROSPECTOR IN GOOD RUNNING CONDITION 3,200 MILES ON IT $1000

785-432-3370

18. 75000 BTU FURNACE AND COIL NO CONDENSER.

620-791-7510