Cop Shop (9/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/10)
Non-Injury Accident
At 1:31 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 120 Avenue & NW 150 Road.
At 4:28 p.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.
Sex Offense
At 7:26 p.m. a sex offense was reported in Great Bend at 2501 Railroad Avenue and was transferred to them.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:10 p.m. a westbound vehicle turned in front of an eastbound vehicle at W. K-4 Highway & NW 80 Avenue.
Theft
At 9:46 p.m. a theft was reported at 573 NE 30 Road in Ellinwood.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/10)
Diabetic Problems
At 2:32 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 301 Chestnut Street.
Criminal Damage
At 3:29 p.m. damage to a fence was reported at 514 Morton Street.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 4:48 p.m. the K-9 was used at 2609 Washington Street.