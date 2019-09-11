Cop Shop (9/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/10)

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:31 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 120 Avenue & NW 150 Road.

At 4:28 p.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.

Sex Offense

At 7:26 p.m. a sex offense was reported in Great Bend at 2501 Railroad Avenue and was transferred to them.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:10 p.m. a westbound vehicle turned in front of an eastbound vehicle at W. K-4 Highway & NW 80 Avenue.

Theft

At 9:46 p.m. a theft was reported at 573 NE 30 Road in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/10)

Diabetic Problems

At 2:32 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 301 Chestnut Street.

Criminal Damage

At 3:29 p.m. damage to a fence was reported at 514 Morton Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 4:48 p.m. the K-9 was used at 2609 Washington Street.