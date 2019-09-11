Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/10)

BOOKED: Jaimie Bennett-Wagner of Great Bend on BTDC case for criminal threat, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jerry Hampton Jr. of Stafford on SFSO case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Chad Robertson of Great Bend on Stafford County case for possession of methamphetamine.

BOOKED: Dylan Jones of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for aggravated battery DV, domestic battery, criminal damage, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kodi K. Cameron on Ellis County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Alexis R. Morgan on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Stephen C. Mai on Ellinwood Municipal warrant for failure to appear, time served.

RELEASED: Jaimie Bennett-Wagner of Great Bend on BTDC case for criminal threat, posted $5,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Consuelo Martinez on Ford County warrant for failure to appear, transported to Ford County Sheriff’s Office on their charge.

RELEASED: Alisha Myers on Rush County case for attempted interference of a LEO, possession of drug paraphernalia into human body, illegal transportation of liquor and criminal use of a weapon. Received a $25,000 OR bond through Rush County District Court.

RELEASED: Joshua Bobbitt after posting surety bond of $1,500.

RELEASED: Dylan Trippin Jones on BCDC warrant with a $20,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Alexis Rose Morgan on Great Bend Municipal Court case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.