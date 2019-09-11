Arnberger selected to Eisenhower Series board

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Excellence in Public Service has selected new members for its 2019-2020 Board of Governors:

Tory Arnberger, Great Bend

Amy Bankston, Wichita

Renee Erickson, Walton

Ann Hoelting, Shawnee

Leah Howell, Derby

Sherriene Jones-Sontag, Topeka

Paula Landoll-Smith, Marysville

Susan Metsker, Overland Park

Sally Nelson, Fairway

“We’re delighted with the mix of talent that these new women offer to our board. From elected officials to community leaders and business professionals, we are well-represented. With them, we look forward to realizing the organization’s expanded mission,” Marisel Sanchez Walston, Lenexa, current Eisenhower Series Board President, said.

The Eisenhower Series was created to help prepare Republican women to seek greater involvement in leadership, government, and politics. Since its inception in 2006, more than 275 Republican women have graduated from the series.

“The Eisenhower Series women are a ready resource for our legislators,” said U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts. His wife, Franki, is an honorary member. “Their perspective is valuable and strengthens democracy. I congratulate them on their new board.”

The other officers are:

Sarah L. Shipman, Topeka, Vice President

Julie C. Hein, Topeka, Treasurer

Jennifer Love Seeber, Topeka, Secretary



For names of the other board members and additional information on the organization, go to https://theeisenhowerseries. org/ or on Facebook@TheEisenhowerSeries.