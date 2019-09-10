Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Sunflower Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include Sunflower Diversified Services Executive Director Jon Prescott. He will be joined by Director of Development Connie Oetken and the Director of Marketing Debbie McCormick, who will talk about the latest fundraiser efforts that will be taking place in September and October.

9A-10A Trading Post with Dakota Tucker

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11:05-11:30 “Radio Health Journal”

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend Police Chief David Bailey

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”

6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Chicago White Sox

10:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”