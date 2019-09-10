Tuesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs lost wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a dislocated clavicle in their win over Jacksonville. But star quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped serious injury when a player rolled onto his ankle, resulting in a sprain that briefly sidelined him. Now, the Chiefs have to adjust a few things as they prepare to visit Oakland.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The rebuilt Texas defense has a lot of work to do after getting shredded by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Texas has eight new starters, most notably at both cornerback positions in front of experienced safeties. They’ve lacked a pass rush from the front line, and have needed to blitz linebackers and defensive backs to get to the quarterback. Texas plays Rice on Saturday. Texas is 41-1 against the Owls since 1966. Rice ranks 113th nationally in passing yards at 158 per game.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s rebuilt offensive line is getting its usual results. Four of last year’s starters were drafted into the NFL. With new faces in place, the fifth-ranked Sooners lead the nation with 709.5 yards per game. Oklahoma hopes to keep it rolling at UCLA on Saturday.

UNDATED (AP) — West Virginia is struggling on offense as it prepares to host North Carolina State. The Mountaineers’ offensive line is having trouble holding blocks and the running game is averaging 1.1 yard per carry. That average ranks dead last in the Bowl Subdivision. New head football coach Neal Brown says his team a “work in progress” heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Wolfpack.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas says an internal review of athletics admissions found no additional cases of students fraudulently awarded entry after the school was snared in a national bribery scandal. A former Texas coach pleaded guilty to accepting $100,000 in bribes for helping a student get into Texas as tennis recruit despite not playing the sport competitively. The review covered some 800 athletes enrolled from summer 2012 to spring 2017, and all men’s tennis athletes over the last 18 years.

National Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derek Carr threw a touchdown pass on the opening drive of the season, rookie Josh Jacobs ran for two scores and the Raiders responded to a tumultuous week surrounding Brown by beating the Denver Broncos 24-16 on Monday night. The win spoiled the Denver debuts for Flacco and coach Vic Fangio and ended the NFL’s longest opening weekend winning streak at seven games.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) _ Will Lutz drilled a 58-yard field goal as time expired to kick the New Orleans Saints to a 30-28 victory against the Houston Texans. Lutz also hit a 47-yarder late in the fourth quarter to give New Orleans a 27-21 cushion in the final minute, but New Orleans needed his sturdy leg again after DeShaun Watson hit Kenny Stills for a 37-yard touchdown with 37 seconds to play. Drew Brees was 32 of 43 for 370 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Saints, who trailed 21-10 in the second half.

UNDATED (AP) _ The Chicago Cubs are two games clear of the Milwaukee Brewers for the second NL wild card. Touted prospect Nico Hoerner had three hits and four RBIs in his big league debut and made some nice plays at shortstop for the Cubs in a 10-2 pounding of the San Diego Padres. The Brewers have a four-game winning streak after rookie Trent Grisham had a career-high five hits and two RBIs in an 8-3 win at Miami.

HOUSTON (AP) _ Robinson Chirinos and Yordan Alvarez each homered twice and the Houston Astros hit a major league-record six round-trippers over the first two innings of a 15-0 shellacking of the Oakland Athletics. Alex Bregman started the offensive display with a three-run homer and Jose Altuveadded a two-run blast to open the scoring in the second inning. Michael Brantley also went deep and Zack Greinke allowed two hits over six innings as Houston stayed tied with the Yankees for the best record in the majors.

BOSTON (AP) _ James Paxton won his eighth straight start and the Yankees officially eliminated the Red Sox from the AL East race by blanking the defending World Series champs, 5-0 at Fenway Park. Paxton gave up four hits over 6 2/3 innings to improve to 13-6. Austin Romine and Gio Urshela each hit solo homers as the Yankees finished 14-5 versus their arch-rivals this season.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) _ Cleveland’s 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels leaves the Indians a half-game behind Oakland for the second AL wild card. Shane Bieber improved to 14-7 by holding the Halos to one run and five hits while striking out eight over seven innings. Jason Kipnis belted a two-run homer and Yu Chang smacked his first major league blast, a three-run shot that put the Indians ahead, 6-1 in the sixth inning.

Monday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 5 Boston 0

Final Houston 15 Oakland 0

Final Cleveland 6 L-A Angels 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 7 Philadelphia 2

Final N-Y Mets 3 Arizona 1

Final Milwaukee 8 Miami 3

Final Pittsburgh 6 San Francisco 4

Final Chi Cubs 10 San Diego 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final New Orleans 30 Houston 28

Final Oakland 24 Denver 16