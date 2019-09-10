Update: Former Kan. teacher accused of sex crime enters guilty plea

SEDGWICK COUNTY — The jury trial of a former Kansas high school teacher accused of unlawful sexual relations with a student ended before it started Monday.

Shari Herrs, 35, pleaded guilty to the crime that occurred while she was working as a physical education teacher at USD 261 Campus High School in Haysville, according to Dan Dillion with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

She no longer works for the school district

Her sentencing is scheduled for November 11.

———–

SEDGWICK COUNTY — The jury trial of a former Kansas high school teacher accused of unlawful sexual relations is set to begin Monday, according to a media release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

In May of 2018, 36-year-old Shari Herrs, who taught physical education at USD 261 Campus High School in Haysville was booked into the Sedgwick County jail on the accusation.

She was on summer break at the time of the arrest and is no longer listed as an employee according to the school district web site.

The trial was set to begin at 9a.m. in Sedgwick County Judge David Dahl’s courtroom, according to the release.