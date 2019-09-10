Tigers Drop to No. 25 in AFCA Top 25 Poll; Four MIAA Teams Now Ranked

WACO, Texas – Fort Hays State moved down to No. 25 in the latest edition of the AFCA Division II Top 25 Poll on Monday (Sept. 9). The Tigers drop 14 spots in the poll after their season-opening loss at Central Missouri.

The MIAA now has four teams inside the Top 25 of the poll. Even though Northwest Missouri State won its season opener against Missouri Western, NWMSU moved down one spot to No. 7 in this week’s poll. With its win over Fort Hays State, Central Missouri jumped from the receiving votes section to No. 21 in the poll. Pittsburg State also moved up out of the receiving votes section to No. 23 after defeating Central Oklahoma in Week 1. Fort Hays State hangs on in the poll at No. 25. Emporia State is the only MIAA team referenced in the receiving votes section of this week’s poll.

Fort Hays State looks to get back on track this week when it hosts Missouri Western on Thursday night (Sept. 12) in Hays at 7 pm. The Tigers are looking to avenge a 23-13 loss to the Griffons last year in St. Joseph. Missouri Western fell to Northwest Missouri State in Week 1 by a score of 45-35, but the 35 points is the most scored in a game against Northwest Missouri since 2014 when Pittsburg State scored 35 in a win over NWMSU.

1 Valdosta State (31) 1-0 799 1

2 Ferris State 1-0 732 2

3 Minnesota State 1-0 718 3

4 Notre Dame (OH) 1-0 646 4

5 Tarleton State 1-0 644 7

6 Ouachita Baptist 1-0 643 5

7 Northwest Missouri State (1) 1-0 624 6

8 Lenoir-Rhyne 1-0 578 8

9 CSU-Pueblo 1-0 545 9

10 Grand Valley State 1-0 488 12

11 Slippery Rock 1-0 441 10

12 Texas A&M-Commerce 0-0 400 13

13 Minnesota Duluth 1-0 397 14

14 West Georgia 1-0 396 15

15 Indianapolis 1-0 355 16

16 Midwestern State 1-0 331 20

17 Colorado School of Mines 1-0 313 17

18 Wingate 1-0 208 21

19 West Chester 1-0 189 22

20 West Alabama 1-0 173 24

21 Central Missouri 1-0 105 NR

22 Harding 0-1 95 18

23 Pittsburg State 1-0 84 NR

24 Indiana (Pa.) 1-0 83 NR

25 Fort Hays State 0-1 67 11

Dropped Out: Hillsdale (19), Ashland (23), Fairmont State (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Bowie State, 56; Virginia Union, 40; Ashland 38; Augustana (S.D.), 30; Carson-Newman, 24; California (Pa.), 23; Southern Arkansas, 15; Ohio Dominican, 13; West Texas A&M, 13; Colorado Mesa, 12; Angelo State, 10; Florida Tech, 10; Emporia State, 9; Kutztown, 9; Saginaw Valley State, 9; Albany State, 5; Chadron State, 5; Winona State, 5; Central Washington, 4; Findlay, 4; Michigan Tech, 4; Shepherd, 3; St. Cloud State, 2; Eastern New Mexico, 1; Fairmont State, 1; Kentucky State, 1.