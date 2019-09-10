State troopers make $500,000 drug bust, arrest California man

DAWSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a weekend traffic stop.

Just after 5p.m. September 6, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol observed an Infinity QX60 traveling eastbound at 98 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Lexington, according to a media release. The trooper performed a traffic stop and became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed 155 pounds of marijuana and 439 THC vape cartridges. The combination carries an estimated street value of more than $500,000.

The trooper arrested the driver, Michael Banks, 27, of San Bernardino, California, for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

Banks is being held in the Dawson County Jail.