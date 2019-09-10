Dateline – Clearwater

Ruth Ann Smith, 81, died August 26, 2019, at Clearwater Nursing Home, Clearwater, Kansas. She was born June 30, 1938, the daughter of Charley T. and Lorene (Musselman) Smith.

Ruth Ann graduated from Russell High School.

She was retired bookkeeper for Cains Coffee Company.

She is survived by a sister, Claudia C. Smith of Derby, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Bill, Curtis and Dean Smith; and sisters, Nadine Wolf, Linda Norman, and Kay Smith.

Graveside inurnment services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Vansburg Cemetery, Brownell, Kansas.

Arrangements by Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.