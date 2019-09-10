Dateline – Olmitz

Marion F. Frieb, 89, died September 8, 2019, at River Bend Assisted Living Home, Great Bend, Kansas. He was born November 13, 1929, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Carl F. and Elsie E. (Schober) Frieb. Marion graduated from Olmitz High School in 1947 and then served as a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War.

On July 16, 1952, he married Rose Marie Bahr at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Olmitz.

A lifetime Olmitz resident, he was a farmer and stockman. He also worked as a fieldman for the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service.

Marion was a lifelong member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2100, where he was a Fourth Degree Knight, and served as financial secretary for over 30 years. He was involved in numerous community boards, including the Farm Bureau, CO-OP, School Board, and Township Board.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rose Marie Frieb of the home, and their six children; Carol Scheuerman (Craig) of Bison, Cathi Farha (Ned) of Wichita, Anita Hobbs (Bruce) of Mount Hope, Daniel Frieb (Teresa) of Olmitz, Timothy Frieb (Amy) of Olmitz, and Jan Frieb of Hutchinson; a brother, Neil Frieb of Olmitz, brother-in-law, Eugene Bahr of Olmitz, sister-in-law, Tessie Jilg of Great Bend; 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call 12 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. With family to receive friends from 6-8 p.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Olmitz. Vigil with Knights of Columbus Rosary will begin at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Anselm Eke, MSP. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery, Olmitz.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Ann’s Catholic Church, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.