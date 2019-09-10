Great Bend again awarded state baseball tournament for 2020

By COLE REIF

The Kansas State High School Activities Association extended a letter of agreement to the Great Bend Recreation Commission to host the Class 2-1A State Baseball Tournament again next spring. The May 2020 tournament will mark the 7th straight year the Great Bend Sports Complex has hosted the championships.

“We have some reservation dates on the books for that tournament,” said GBRC Executive Director Diann Henderson.

The State Baseball Tournament will be held May 28th and May 29th, and GBRC will collaborate with the City of Great Bend and USD 428 to host the event.

“We appreciate our local businesses that help us for the tournament,” Henderson said.

At the July GBRC Board meeting, Henderson noted KSHSAA sent a thank you letter for hosting the tournament this past May. The note encouraged the continued improvements at the facility and Henderson added the implied improvement is turf.

One of the goals for both the Recreation Commission and City of Great Bend is to look into possible improvements at the Sports Complex.

“We want to make the tournament memorable to all of the teams out there.”