GBRC: Vegucate Yourself

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Vegucate Yourself” on Wednesday, September 11th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th Street). Join us to learn the Who, What, Where and Why of Vegetarian Diets. This research-based information will help participants learn how they can obtain all the nutrients they need when eating a more plant-based diet. A healthy plant-based diet has been shown to reduce the risk of several chronic conditions. Donna Krug, Cottonwood Extension District Agent, will be the speaker for the program.

A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC website at www.greatbendrec.com. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.