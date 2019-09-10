Earthquake, 2 aftershocks reported in NW Kansas

PLAINVILLE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Geological Survey reports an earthquake and two aftershocks were reported in Rooks County during the weekend.

The organization says a 3.7 magnitude quake was recorded Sunday morning about 9 miles (14.48 kilometers) west of Plainville. That was followed Sunday night be aftershocks of 2.4 and 2.2 magnitude.

Geological Survey data shows 49 earthquakes have been reported this year in the northwest Kansas county. The strongest was a 4.8 magnitude on June 22.

The Kansas Corporation Commission currently is investigating about a dozen earthquakes near Hutchinson in Reno County, including several in mid-August. Two quakes with a magnitude of 4.2 were recorded three days apart in the county, where 31 quakes have been reported this year.

The investigation is focusing on injection well activity in the county.