Drug Task Force arrests Kan. felon for alleged marijuana distribution

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an arrest.

On Monday, the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a narcotic search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln Avenue in Topeka, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer. Deputies found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

They arrested Reginald M. Rucker, 35, of Topeka, was arrested for narcotic distribution.

He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with requested charges of Felony Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Rucker has previous convictions for endangering a child, burglary, driving under the influence and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.