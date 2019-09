Dakota’s Deals- Tues. Sept. 10th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2019

1. WIRE WELDER CLARK 150EN TURBO FOR SALE 220 CART/GAS BOTTLES/10 FT EXTENSION ETC. $200

3 ROUND HI BEAM HALOGEN HEADLIGHTS 2 PRONG $5 FOR ALL.

786-1945

2. 19″ SLYVANIA TV SET TO GIVEAWAY.

42″ CELING FAN (THAT NEEDS PUT TOGETHER)

620-793-8652

3. 89 CHEVY HD CHAISE 1 TON REAREND FOR SALE.

92 WT 5 SPEED 4 WHL DRIVE TRANSMISSION FOR SALE.

620-617-9058

4. FARM FRESH EGGS FOR SALE, 4 ROOSTERS FOR SALE $10 EACH, BIRD CAGES FOR INDOORS (VARIOUS COLORS & SIZES), DUCKS FOR SALE, 2 -10 GALLON FISH TANKS.

792-7074

5. 41 CHEVY SPECIAL DELUXE 2DR CAR FOR SALE.

67 VALIANT V8 4SPEED ON THE FLOOR FOR SALE.

620-640-7432

6. LOOKING FOR A 40-60FT 6-8″ PTO OPERATED GRAIN AUGER.

620-923-5432

7. SET OF 4 FACTORY CHEVY 6 LUG 18″ WHEELS FOR SALE (SHOULD FIT 07-13)

SET OF TAILLIGHTS WITH HARNESS AND EVERYTHING (FITS 07-13) GMC SIERRA.

785-445-5056

8. 1880 BABY GRAND PIANO FOR SALE.

LIFT CHAIR FOR SALE (A LITTLE WEAR BUT IN GOOD SHAPE)

2 PIECE CHINA HUTCH WITH GLASS SHELVES FOR SALE.

620-617-3925

9. 24 FT 10 INCH SPACING DOUBLE DISC GREAT PLAINS DRILL WITH LIQUID FERTILIZER FOR SALE ASKING $4500.

LOOKING FOR SUIT CASE TRACTOR WEIGHTS FOR JOHN DEERE TRACTOR.

785-303-0645

10. CHICKEN AND DUCK EGGS FOR SALE.

617-9019

11. 240 PRAIRE HAY ROUND BALES, NET WRAPPED & NEVER RAINED ON FOR SALE.

620-786-5907

12. LOOKING FOR A 1/4 HP 1725 CLOSED MOTOR.

785-483-1817

13. 2003 ARTIC CAT- 4 WHL DRIVE 500 ATV, HAS A WENCH ON IT AND A LITTLE LIFT FOR SALE.

316-215-4092

14. PUNCHING BAG WITH STAND FOR SALE PLUS GLOVES $75

OVERSIZED CONVECTION OVEN FOR SALE $40

METAL DESK, AND WOODEN DESK FOR SALE

792-9559

15. 2- 3RD ROW SEATS FOR 2002 CHEVY TAHOE IN GREAT SHAPE TAN IN COLOR NO TEARS. $140 FOR BOTH.

PAIR OF FIRESTONE TIRES 215 65 16 $15 EACH.

316-519-6050

16. 2 LOG RACKS FOR SALE 11&1/2 FT LONG 10 &1/2 FT LONG HAVE LEGS AND ENDS. FOR SALE

6 WOODEN CHAIRS FOR SALE.

WOOD BURNING STOVE FOR SALE – MADE OUT OF 100 GALLON HOT WATER HEATER 24 INCHES IN DIAMETER 5 FT TALL AND HAS A GLASS DOOR ON IT.

804-0064

17. LOOKING FOR A CLOSED FACE FISHING REEL.

620-282-0954

18. CRADENZA FOR SALE (BUFFET) MADE OUT OF MAPLE, COUPLE OF DRAWERS AND DOORS ON IT AND ABOUT 40 INCHES LONG.

793-9402

19. LOOKING FOR FRONT END PARTS FOR A 2000 CHEVY.

620-257-8711