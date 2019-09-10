Cop Shop (9/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/9)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:41 p.m. a burglary was reported at 411 Wilkins Street in Heizer.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/9)

Heart Problems

At 5:29 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1432 Lakin Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 8:17 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 3620 22nd Street.

Back Pain

At 10:28 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1801 Tyler Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:48 a.m. an officer arrested Consuelo Martinez at 2400 10th Street on a Ford County warrant.

Criminal Damage

At 2:51 p.m. a report of the driver’s side window on her vehicle being damaged was reported at 1063 Warner Road.

Theft

At 2:53 p.m. a report of a male subject stealing a package off the front porch was made at 16th Street & Morphy Street.

Criminal Damage

At 3:16 p.m. a report of a previous tenant tearing up the floors was made at 1922 Adams Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:21 p.m. an officer arrested Joshua Bobbit at 1409 Williams.

Injury Accident

At 5:11 p.m. Brandon Fyler was northbound on K-96 Highway and struck Hanna Foster’s vehicle that failed to yield right of way westbound on 24th Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 10:02 p.m. a K-9 was used at 4705 10th Street.

At 10:57 p.m. a K-9 was used at 3017 10th Street.