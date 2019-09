Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/9)

BOOKED: Consuelo Martinez on Ford County warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,173.69 cash only.

BOOKED: Benjamin Bruce of Hays on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ticey Reed-Caro of Topeka on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,700 cash only. Russell County warrant for probation violation, bond set at $930 cash only.

BOOKED: Joshua Bobbitt on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Kashe Roda on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation. BCDC warrant for distribution x2 after being released to treatment options in Wichita.

RELEASED: Robert W. Crawford of Great Bend on Barton District case for time served.