Tuesday Weather

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 88.