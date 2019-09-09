Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 88.