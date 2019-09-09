Trial of former Kan. teacher accused of sex crime set to begin

SEDGWICK COUNTY — The jury trial of a former Kansas high school teacher accused of unlawful sexual relations is set to begin Monday, according to a media release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

In May of 2018, 36-year-old Shari Herrs, who taught physical education at USD 261 Campus High School in Haysville was booked into the Sedgwick County jail on the accusation.

She was on summer break at the time of the arrest and is no longer listed as an employee according to the school district web site.

The trial is set to begin at 9a.m. in Sedgwick County Judge David Dahl’s courtroom, according to the release.