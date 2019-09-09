Records: Kansas sex offender paid girl to recruit others for sex

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Newly unsealed court documents say a Wichita sex offender paid a teenage girl to find young girls he could pay for sex.

Records released Friday say 38-year-old Long Van was arrested in July after police went through the teen’s phone and found more than 2,900 messages from him. In the messages, Van would ask for pictures and said, “I like yall young.”

The teen was taken into custody at a hotel after advertising on an online escort site. The records say she recruited her friends into human trafficking and kept a portion of their earnings for herself.

Van was already on probation for a 2017 child sex crime. The newest charges accuse him of sex trafficking a 15-year-old.