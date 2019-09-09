Police: Kan. felon used buck knife to steal woman’s car

SALINE COUNTY — A Kansas man with four previous convictions is back in jail for an alleged aggravated robbery.

On September 6, a Salina woman reported to police that Jose Cibrian, 29, of Salina, approached her about borrowing her vehicle, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The woman refused the request but while she had her back to him, he took out a knife and cut from her neck a lanyard that held her keys, according to Forrester.

The woman ran into the house and Cibrian got into the detached garage and drove her 2002 Saturn L100 through the half-open garage door.

Later, police received a tip and found Cibrian was at a trailer park in the 900 Block of 13th Street in Salina.

He was sitting in the Saturn with the keys on the cut lanyard in the ignition. Cibrian was also in possession of a black, folding buck knife, according to Forrester.

Cibrian is in custody on requested charges of aggravated robbery, felony theft, burglary, and criminal damage to property. He has previous convictions for burglary, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, criminal possession of a firearm and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Damage to the garage door was estimated at $300.