Police: Kan. felon jailed after walking away from rollover crash

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a an alleged hit and run crash and have arrested a Kansas felon.

Just before 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Brittany Street in Salina after report of a motor vehicle accident, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

A 2018 Nissan Kicks driven by Matthew Levin, 33, of Salina, rolled and came to rest on the driver’s side after it hit a 2009 Ford Taurus parked in the 1400 block of Brittany Street.

A witness helped Levin out of the vehicle and Levin then fled on foot.

Police located him walking in the 1400 block of East Schilling Road with injuries consistent with being in a vehicle accident and wearing the same clothing described by the witness, according to Forrester.

Police arrested Levin on requested charges of Felony driving under the influence, Driving while suspended, Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, Driving on roadways laned for traffic. He has previous convictions for domestic battery, battery and falsely reporting a crime and had been on community corrections since January, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.