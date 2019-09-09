Monday Sports Headlines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a testy and tactful 40-26 victory over the injury-riddled Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs lost star receiver Tyreek Hill to a shoulder injury. The Jaguars lost quarterback Nick Foles for an extended period because of a broken left clavicle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill was transported to a hospital after sustaining a shoulder injury during a 40-26 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team’s head athletic trainer detailed the precautions emergency personnel took with the Pro Bowl receiver. Rick Burkholder says Hill had a “sternoclavicular joint injury,” which is where the collarbone meets the sternum and can become a serious medical issue.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Flaherty had another strong start in his scintillating second half, scattering five hits over eight electric innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 23-year-old Flaherty struck out 10 and walked just one to win for the sixth time in his last eight starts to drop his post All-Star break ERA to 0.76. Carlos Martinez worked a perfect ninth inning for his 19th save. St. Louis has won 8 of 11 overall.

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara became the first Marlins pitcher with two shutouts in his rookie season since Dontrelle Willis, and Miami beat the Kansas City Royals 9-0. Alcantara threw a four-hitter with two walks and eight strikeouts for his first victory since the All-Star break. Willis had two shutouts while winning Rookie of the Year in 2003. Starlin Castro hit his 18th home run and drove in two for the Marlins.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) _ Rafael Nadal is one away from matching Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles. Nadal blew a two-sets-to-none lead in the U.S. Open final yesterday before pulling out a 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 victory over fifth seed Daniil Medvedev in 4 hours, 50 minutes. It’s the fourth U.S. Open championship for Nadal, who had dropped only one Grand Slam match after taking the first two sets.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles broke his left collarbone when Chris Jones hit him hard and landed on top of him during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 40-26 win at Jacksonville. Foles was injured after throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark in the first half. He will have surgery today and is expected to be put on injured reserve, which would make him ineligible to play again until Week 11 at the earliest.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman have claimed the final two spots in the 16-driver field for NASCAR’s Cup playoffs. Jimmie Johnson failed to make the playoff for the first time since the format was introduced in 2004, crashing out in yesterday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Kevin Harvick won the event for the second time, beating Joey Logano by 6.118 seconds in a crash-marred race.

UNDATED (AP) _ The Los Angeles Dodgers can clinch the NL West title as early as tomorrow night. The Dodgers reduced their magic number to two yesterday as Corey Seager and Matt Beaty homered in a 5-0 shutout of the San Francisco Giants. Los Angeles will wrap up the division Tuesday with a win over the Baltimore Orioles if the Arizona Diamondbacks lose to the New York Mets either tonight or tomorrow. L.A. also can clinch tomorrow without a win if the DBacks drop the first two games of their series in New York.

UNDATED (AP) _ The Southeastern Conference has three of the top four spots in The Associated Press college football poll after LSU’s road victory against Texas pushed the Tigers up two spots to No. 4. The top three spots stayed the same with Clemson No. 1, Alabama No. 2 and Georgia No. 3. Oklahoma slipped from fourth to fifth.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 9 Kansas City 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 3

Final Texas 10 Baltimore 4

Final Houston 21 Seattle 1

Final Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2

Final Chi White Sox 5 L-A Angels 1

Final Oakland 3 Detroit 1

Final N-Y Yankees 10 Boston 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 4 Arizona 3

Final St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 0

Final Washington 9 Atlanta 4

Final Milwaukee 8 Chi Cubs 5

Final Philadelphia 10 N-Y Mets 7

Final L-A Dodgers 5 San Francisco 0

Final San Diego 2 Colorado 1 (10 Innings)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Tennessee 43 Cleveland 13

Final Baltimore 59 Miami 10

Final Buffalo 17 N-Y Jets 16

Final Philadelphia 32 Washington 27

Final Kansas City 40 Jacksonville 26

Final L.A. Rams 30 Carolina 27

Final Minnesota 28 Atlanta 12

Final Seattle 21 Cincinnati 20

Final OT L.A. Chargers 30 Indianapolis 24

Final San Francisco 31 Tampa Bay 17

Final OT Detroit 27 Arizona 27

Final Dallas 35 N-Y Giants 17

Final New England 33 Pittsburgh 3

Monday Night

Houston at New Orleans 7:10 p.m.

Denver at Oakland 10:20 p.m.