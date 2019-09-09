GREAT BEND – Laura Jean Kraft, 89, passed away September 7, 2019, at Country Place Home Plus, Hoisington. She was born August 10, 1930, in Brownell, KS, the daughter of Vincent & Mae (Squire) Fairbank. On January 1, 1949, she married Elden Kraft in Bazine, KS. He died Aug. 31, 2011. A longtime resident of Great Bend, she was head of Fabrics at TG&Y in Great Bend for many years.

Mrs. Kraft was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Altar Society and Women’s Guild, and also taught Sunday school for many years. She was an expert seamstress.

Survivors include, one son, Marlin Kraft of Albuquerque, NM; two daughters, Marlane Haberman and husband Marvin of Great Bend, and Lavada Kraft of Great Bend; two sisters, Carol Small of Temple, TX, and Dora Yoder and husband Bill of Gorham, KS; two brothers, Paul Fairbank of Independence, KS, and Bob Fairbank and wife Earline of Hays, KS; 4 grandchildren, Marcie Mattson and husband Dan, Brian Haberman and wife Rebecca, Angie Cook and husband Duston, and Liberty Dictson and husband Eric; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Mae Fairbank; four brothers, Ralph Fairbank, Elmer Fairbank, Chet Fairbank and Richard Fairbank; and 4 sisters, June Bartlett, Audrey Lentz, Burdene Schweitzer and Esther Zordel.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, with Pastor Adam Wutka presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Mark Lutheran Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530