KDOT announces approved August bids, includes Barton, Rice and Rush counties

The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects in Kansas. The letting took place Aug. 21, 2019, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.

District One — Northeast

Jefferson ‑ 192‑44 KA‑5324‑01 ‑ Pavement marking on K‑192, pavement marking, 7.7 miles, Century Fence Co., Pewaukee, Wi., $110,638.30.

Leavenworth ‑ 92‑52 KA‑5323‑01 ‑ Pavement marking on K‑92, pavement marking, 15.4 miles, Century Fence Co., Pewaukee, Wi., $230,527.46.

Leavenworth ‑ 192‑52 KA‑5325‑01 ‑ Pavement marking on K‑192, pavement marking, 8.5 miles, Century Fence Co., Pewaukee, Wi., $122,233.89.

Nemaha ‑ 66 TE‑0462‑01 – 6th Street from Main Street to the Sabetha Sports Complex, located north of Lincoln Street, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 0.5 mile, Bryant & Bryant Construction Inc., Halstead, Ks., $301,231.42.

Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5218‑01 ‑ Bridge #026 (over the Missouri River on the Kansas side) on K‑92 in Leavenworth County; bridges #235 and #240 (over the Missouri River) in Wyandotte County located 1.84 miles northeast of K‑5, bridge repair/navigational paint, Comanche Construction Inc., Shawnee Mission, Ks., $422,971.96.

Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5379‑01 ‑ Various locations in District One in Jackson, Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Johnson, Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Jefferson, Douglas, Osage, Riley, Pottawatomie and Marshall counties, milling, Dustrol Inc., Towanda, Ks., $40,255.00.

District Two — North Central

Chase ‑ 177‑9 KA‑3943‑01 ‑ Bridge #025 (over U.S. 50) on K-177 located at the U.S. 50/K‑177 junction, bridge replacement, Bridges Inc., Newton, Ks., $2,286,700.94.

Chase ‑ 177‑9 KA‑4430‑01 ‑ Bridge #024 (over Fox Creek) on K-177 located 3.33 miles north of U.S. 50., bridge replacement, Bridges Inc., Newton, Ks., $1,907,168.13.

Chase ‑ 177‑9 KA‑4431‑01 ‑ Bridge #023 (over Fox Creek Drainage) on K-177 located 5.7 miles north of U.S. 50, bridge replacement, Bridges Inc., Newton, Ks., $1,346,389.23.

Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5378‑01 ‑ Various locations in District Two in Clay, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Geary, Marion, Republic, Saline and Washington counties, milling, APAC-Kansas Inc Shears Division, Hutchinson, Ks., $35,443.60.

District Three — Northwest

Osborne ‑ 24‑71 KA‑5294‑01 – U.S. 24, from 0.6 mile east of County Road 515 east to the south U.S. 24/U.S. 281 junction, sealing, 12.7 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Ks., $1,272,303.50.

Russell ‑ 281‑84 KA‑5290‑01 – U.S. 281, from the west K‑18/U.S. 281 junction east to the east K‑18/U.S. 281 junction, sealing, 8.5 miles, Heft and Sons LLC, Greensburg, Ks., $269,856.60.

District Four — Southeast

Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5380‑01 ‑ Various locations in District Four in Miami, Bourbon, Labette, Crawford, Greenwood, Elk, Chautauqua and Montgomery counties, milling, Dustrol Inc., Towanda, Ks., $19,780.80.

District Five — South Central

Barton ‑ 56‑5 KA‑5289‑01 – U.S. 56, from the east city limits of Pawnee Rock northeast to the south city limits of Great Bend, milling and overlay, 11.5 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Ks., $2,146,969.84.

Rice ‑ 14‑80 KA‑5286‑01 ‑ K‑14, from the north city limits of Lyons north to the Rice/Ellsworth county line, milling and overlay, 11.3 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc Shears Division, Hutchinson, Ks., 3 $1,877,091.15.

Rice ‑ 56‑80 KA‑5287‑01 – U.S. 56, from the Lyons east city limits east to the McPherson/Rice county line, milling and overlay, 14.5 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc Shears Division, Hutchinson, Ks., $1,935,248.66.

Rush ‑ 183‑83 KA‑5288‑01 – U.S. 183, from the Pawnee/Rush county line north to the south city limits of La Crosse, milling and overlay, 12.0 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Ks., $2,066,584.48.

Rush ‑ 04‑83 KA‑5327‑01 ‑ K‑4, from the Rush/Ness county line east to the Rush/Barton county line, crack repair, 36.7 miles, Scodeller Construction Inc., Wixom, Mi., $123,315.77.

District Six — Southwest

Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5326‑01 ‑ Various locations in District Six in Greeley, Wichita, Finney, Haskell, Seward, Stevens, Morton, Clark and Ford counties, milling, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Ks., $12,928.00.

The following projects were approved from the July 17, 2019, letting.

Riley ‑ 24‑81 KA‑4757‑01 – U.S. 24 and Kimball Avenue intersection in Manhattan, intersection improvement, 0.3 mile, Pavers Inc., Salina, Ks., $881,990.47.

Mitchell ‑ 62 U‑2330‑01 – Beloit along Bell, Walnut, 15th, and Poplar Streets, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 1.9 miles, Brummer And Miller Construction, Beloit, Ks., $416,970.55.

Chase ‑ 9 C‑4910‑01 – Bridge over Bloody Creek located 3.4 miles south and 5.4 miles east Cottonwood Falls, bridge replacement, 0.2 mile, King Construction Company Inc. and Subsidiaries, Hesston, Ks., $435,647.98.

Miami ‑ 61 C‑4916‑01 – Bridge on 263rd Street over North Wea Creek located 2 miles north and 4.2 miles west of Louisburg, bridge replacement, Bryan-Ohlmeier Construction Co. Inc., Paola, Ks., $508,074.49.