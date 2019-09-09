Invitation to participate in Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is fast approaching and will be on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Planning for this year’s Giving Tuesday has started at the Golden Belt Community Foundation. Again, this year the foundation is inviting all qualified charitable organizations in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford counties to participate in the giving campaign and celebration.

Informational meetings are scheduled to present information about this year’s Giving Tuesday campaign. These meetings are designed to answer questions and help organizations with the registration form. While the meetings are not mandatory this year, organizations are encouraged to attend.

• Any qualified charitable organization in Barton, Pawnee, Rush or Stafford counties may participate • Funds raised may be granted directly back to the charitable organization or added to the organization’s endowment fund – it’s the organization’s choice • Matching funds will be awarded proportionally • Other incentives to participate and school challenges to be announced

Organizations must opt in for Giving Tuesday by October 15, 2019 in order to participate. Organizations must complete and return a registration form to GBCF by this date, or it may be completed and handed in at one of the meetings below. All meetings will be held at the GBCF office located at 1307 Williams Street, Great Bend, Kansas.

Friday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18 at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24 at 6:00 p.m.

To learn more about this year’s Giving Tuesday, please visit the foundation website at www.goldenbeltcf.org in the coming weeks. For additional questions or a registration form please contact Christy Tustin, Executive Director, at 620-792-3000 or christy@goldenbeltcf.org.

Golden Belt Community Foundation At $23.2 million in total assets and more than 180 funds under management, Golden Belt Community Foundation has been connecting people who care to causes that matter since 1996. Golden Belt Community Foundation exists to provide non-profit organizations in central Kansas with a permanent source of support and to serve as a vehicle for charitable giving for donors. GBCF serves the counties of Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford. For more information about Golden Belt Community Foundation, call (620) 792-3000 or visit their website at www.goldenbeltcf.org.